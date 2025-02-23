"New MVP against Pakistan!" - Fans hail Hardik Pandya for brilliant spell in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya produced a game-changing spell in the all-important 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23. After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start at 41 for 0 in the ninth over.

With ace batter Babar Azam going great guns at 23 off 25 balls, Hardik dismissed him by inducing the nick with an away-going delivery. The 31-year-old continued his impressive bowling display, maintaining incredible discipline and keeping a lid on Pakistan's scoring rate.

Hardik then returned to remove a well-set Saud Shakeel for 62 in the penultimate ball of the 35th over to break Pakistan's back. With that dismissal, Hardik also completed his 200th wicket in international cricket.

His figures read an outstanding 2 for 31 in eight overs, much to the delight of fans on Twitter, who reacted as follows:

Fans continued hailing Hardik Pandya for his crucial spell, saying:

"Hardik Pandya—true definition of a game-changer! 200 wickets & still going strong. One of the best all-rounders of this era!"

"Hardik under rohit Sharma captaincy is a different beast," a fan tweeted.

"Hardik Pandya truly lives up to the 'Clutch God' title! His ability to dominate Pakistan in crucial moments, like dismissing Babar Azam in the 2025 Champions Trophy, is electrifying," said a fan.

Hardik Pandya's miserly spell helps India restrict Pakistan to sub-par total

Hardik Pandya played a massive role in India's brilliant bowling performance in the marquee encounter against Pakistan in Dubai. With an economy of under four and two wickets, Hardik was the pick of the Indian bowlers, all of whom displayed excellent discipline throughout the innings.

Despite a few useful contributions from their batters, Pakistan labored their way to a mere 241 in 49.4 overs. Hardik aside, the other Indian bowlers shared the wealth in terms of wickets, with Kuldeep Yadav's 3 for 40 in nine overs leading the way.

The left-arm spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a wicket each, while Harshit Rana removed the final wicket to finish with figures of 1 for 30 in 7.4 overs.

India successfully chased down 229 in the same venue against Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener. Meanwhile, Pakistan are in a virtual must-win situation, having suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener.

An Indian victory will be their sixth consecutive against Pakistan in ODIs, with their last loss against the arch-rivals in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

