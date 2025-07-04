"New shot, huh!" - Rishabh Pant quips as Harry Brook gets a four in unexpected fashion during ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant came up with a quirky response to Harry Brook’s unexpected boundary on Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 4. The remarks came as Brook got a boundary behind the stumps as the ball hit the back portion of the bat during his follow-through.

The funny incident took place in the penultimate over before Tea break, the 74th over of England’s first innings. Washington Sundar bowled a slower delivery outside the leg stump, and Brook went for the pull but failed to get a proper connection from the front portion of the bat. The ball then hit the back of the willow during its follow-through and went over Pant before racing away for a boundary.

Following the incident, Rishabh Pant quipped (via Star Sports):

“Nice one! New shot, huh! (chuckles)”

In response, Harry Brook grinned after getting lucky since the ball could’ve gone anywhere.

Watch the video below:

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith share a triple-century partnership as England fight back against India on Day 3

A 303-run partnership between Harry Brook and Jamie Smith ensured England not only fought back but dominated India on Day 3 of the second Test. The duo has resurrected the hosts’ innings after they lost half their side for 84, losing Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries in the second over of the day.

Brook, in particular, scored 158 runs off 234 balls with the help of one six and 17 boundaries. Akash Deep knocked him over to end the marathon partnership between him and Smith.

At the time of writing, England were 387/6 in their first innings, with Jamie Smith (170 off 189) at the crease. Chris Woakes has joined him in the middle. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have been the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, scalping three wickets apiece.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

