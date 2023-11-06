New Zealand announce spin-heavy squad for Test series against Bangladesh

New Zealand Cricket has named a 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh away from home, which is scheduled to take place after the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The Blackcaps' tour of Bangladesh was divided into two phases, with both sides playing the three-match ODI series prior to the World Cup.

The two-match Test series will kickstart New Zealand's 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The 15-man Kiwi squad will be led by Tim Southee, and features a plethora of spinners in Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips, considering the conditions that will be on offer.

Left-arm spinner Santner, who is having a stellar World Cup campaign, last played a Test in 2021 during the away tour against England. Ravindra, who also returns to the side on the back of a memorable World Cup, has played three Tests to date, having made his debut in the 2021 away series against India.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells said about the team selection:

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh. With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series."

"Mitch (Santner) had a strong back half of the Plunket Shield campaign last summer and has made good strides in his red-ball bowling.He brings a wealth of experience in sub-continent conditions and adds depth to the batting line-up as a genuine allrounder.Rachin brings a left-arm orthodox option and has improved considerably over the past 18 months with the ball - and his performances with the bat at the World Cup speak for themselves," he added.

Trent Boult, not among the players with a central contract, was not considered after he made himself unavailable. The left-arm seamer is likely to return to playing franchise T20 leagues upon the culmination of the World Cup.

The New Zealand coaching unit guiding the team in Bangladesh will be led by Luke Ronchi. The former Kiwi wicketkeeper will be assisted by bowling coaches Jacob Oram and Saqlain Mushtaq as well as batting coach Daniel Flynn. The squad is expected to leave for Bangladesh on November 21.

New Zealand's last red-ball series against Bangladesh was a memorable 1-1 affair. On the other hand, Blackcaps' last visit to Bangladesh for a Test series came in 2013. The two-match series ended in a 0-0 draw, with Kane Williamson and Sodhi being part of the Brendon McCullum-led squad.

New Zealand squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson and Will Young.

How will New Zealand fare in the challenging subcontinent conditions with the red ball? Let us know what you think.