New Zealand announce split ODI squads for Pakistan and India tour, Tom Latham to lead against India 

Canterbury's in-form all-rounder Henry Shipley is the only uncapped player in New Zealand's ODI squad for the upcoming series against India and Pakistan. New Zealand's selectors have named split ODI squads for both series to manage the player and staff workload.

Captains Kane Williamson (white ball) and Tim Southee (Test), coaches Gary Stead and Shane Jurgensen will return home after the ODI series against Pakistan in Karachi to prepare to face England in a couple of Tests beginning in mid-February. Luke Ronchi will take charge as head coach for three ODIs and as many T20Is in India, while Tom Latham will lead New Zeland on that tour.

Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman and Otago Volts paceman Jacob Duffy will replace Williamson and Southee for the ODI series against India. Henry Nicholls and Ish Sodhi have also returned to the ODI squads.

Meanwhile, Shipley has been one of the standout performers in domestic white ball cricket in the last few years. He was the leading wicket-taker in last year's Super Smash and is second-highest in the ongoing Ford Trophy, having also taken a hat-trick.

New Zealand lead selector Gavin Larsen underlined that Shipley has taken his game to the next level in the last few years and is keen to see what he can produce at the international level.

As quoted by the official website, he said:

"Henry’s an exciting talent who we’ve had our eye on for a while. He’s taken his game to another level in the past 12 months, and we’re delighted to see his progression given how valuable genuine all-rounders are in any cricket team. The tour will also present further opportunities for the likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Mark Chapman, who are hugely talented but still relatively inexperienced at the international ODI level."

Larsen also feels fringe players have a magnificent opportunity to stake their claim in this series and reckons it's perfect timing, keeping in mind the 50-over World Cup in India next year.

"This is a great opportunity to take on two quality white-ball sides in sub-continental conditions. It’s going to be tough cricket against world-class opposition, which should prove a real test of a player’s skill and temperament. With the one-day World Cup less than a year away in India, it’s the perfect time to be playing these sides at home as we look to nail down our game plans and understand the different situations and conditions we may encounter."

The ODI series against Pakistan will take place on January 10, 12 and 14 in Karachi. India and New Zealand will face in three 50-over games on January 18, 21 and 24, followed by the T20s on 27, 29 and February 1.

New Zealand ODI squad to face India and Pakistan

Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffey (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only)

