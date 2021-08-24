New Zealand batsman Finn Allen tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangladesh

New Zealand batsman Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19 on his arrival in Dhaka from England on Tuesday. The youngster had earlier participated in The Hundred last week.

Allen was fully vaccinated and had cleared all the tests before he departed England. But within 48 hours of his arrival in Dhaka, he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is currently in isolation, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief medical officer is treating him. The New Zealand Cricket Board has not yet decided on whether they will replace him with another player.

New Zealand Cricket Board's (NZC) media release read in this regard:

"Allen, who represented the Birmingham Phoenix in England’s new Hundred competition, is fully-vaccinated and passed all his pre-departure tests in England - before testing positive 48 hours after arrival in Dhaka. He has been quarantined at the team’s hotel, and immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms."

The statement continued:

"Allen is receiving treatment from the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s chief medical officer; he has been in contact with NZC’s chief medical officer, and will be monitored during his stay in quarantine by BLACKCAPS doctor Pat McHugh. Once he has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, he will be cleared to re-join his teammates."

New Zealand manager Mike Sandle has said from Dhaka that he is in constant contact with Allen, and is confident the Wellington Firebirds right-hander will receive the best of care from the Bangladesh authorities.

New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh kicks off on September 1

New Zealand will play five T20I games during their white-ball tour of Bangladesh. Several senior players like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult are not playing in the series. Tom Latham will lead New Zealand in the absence of their regular captain Kane Williamson..

The schedule of matches in the series, with kick-off times, are as follows:

1st T20I - September 1 (Wednesday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 06:00 PM (LOCAL), 5:30 PM (IST).

2nd T20I - September 3 (Friday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 06:00 PM (LOCAL), 5:30 PM (IST).

3rd T20I - September 5 (Sunday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 06:00 PM (LOCAL), 5:30 PM (IST).

4th T20I - September 8 (Wednesday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 06:00 PM (LOCAL), 5:30 PM (IST).

5th T20I - September 10 (Friday) | Venue - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka | Start time - 06:00 PM (LOCAL), 5:30 PM (IST).

Edited by Bhargav