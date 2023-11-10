New Zealand Test cricketer Henry Nicholls was allegedly involved in ball tampering during day 3 of the Plunkett Shield fixture between Auckland and Canterbury. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have acknowledged the accusations of ball-tampering and will investigate the matter.

According to media reports, a footage emerged of the middle-order batter shining the ball with his sleeve before allegedly making contact with the helmet in his hand thrice between overs. NZC issued an official statement as below:

"Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval.

"Rule 3.1, article 1.15 involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket. As a Level 2 matter, the allegation will be referred to, and heard by an NZC First Class Commissioner."

Plying his trade for Canterbury, the left-handed batter made 120 against Auckland, following his innings of 123 and 61 against Otago. The 31-year-old is currently the highest run-getter in the 2023-24 Plunkett Shield, accumulating 335 runs in four innings at 111.66.

Henry Nicholls included in the Test squad for the Bangladesh tour

Henry Nicholls. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will tour Bangladesh for the two-Test series, starting on November 28 in Sylhet. The left-handed batter had overcome his brief slump in Test cricket with an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka in Wellington earlier this year.

New Zealand Test squad to tour Bangladesh: Tim Southee (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

The Christchurch-born batter has had a decent Test career so far, averaging 38.78 in 54 Tests along with nine centuries. With the Kiwis not qualifying for the World Test Championship on the last occasion, they will want to boost their chances of doing the same this year.