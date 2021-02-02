New Zealand become the first team to qualify for ICC World Test Championship final 

New Zealand have become the first nation to cement their place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

The Kiwis currently hold the second position on the standings, with 70% points. Australia could have overtaken them on the table. However, Cricket Australia canceled its South African tour, giving their trans-Tasman rivals an entry into the summit clash.

Australia are only 0.8% points behind New Zealand. Had the Australian cricket team played against the sixth-placed Proteas, they could have improved their percentage. Cricket Australia chose to prioritize their players' health above the ICC World Test Championship and canceled the tour.

Earlier, there were talks of moving the Australia vs South Africa series to Perth amid COVID concerns. But both the cricket boards agreed to cancel the series today. Courtesy of this call, there is only one series left in the ICC World Test Championship.

India will host England for a 4-Test series, starting this Friday in Chennai. Irrespective of the result, New Zealand will travel to Lord's and play the ICC World Test Championship finale against India, Australia, or England.

New Zealand are on a 6-match winning streak in the ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand began their ICC World Test Championship campaign with a defeat against Sri Lanka. But they bounced back and beat the island nation by an innings and 65 runs in their second game.

Subsequently, Australia whitewashed the Kiwis 3-0 at home. After that, the Kiwis built a six-match winning streak in the tournament. They whitewashed India, West Indies, and Pakistan at home to cement their position in the top 2.

The Indian cricket team is most likely to face the Kiwis at Lord's later this year. It will be interesting to see if the Black Caps can record their seventh consecutive win and seal the trophy.