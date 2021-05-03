New Zealand become the No. 1 ODI team in ICC rankings

New Zealand have become the No. 1 ODI team in the latest ICC rankings after a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series in March this year.

The Kiwis, who were earlier in third place in the rankings with 118 rating points, gained three points after the series against Bangladesh. It helped them go past England and India to take the top spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Australia climbed to second place in the rankings with 118 rating points as India dropped to third position with 115 rating points. It is to be noted that Australia last played in an ODI series in December against India, which they won by a 2-1 margin.

England, the previous top-ranked team, lost six points and fell to fourth position, and are separated from India by only a few decimal points.

The English team recently lost an away three-match ODI series to India by a 1-2 scoreline, resulting in a massive downfall on the rankings ladder. During England's tour of South Africa last year, the ODI leg was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which might have further impacted their ranking.

Amongst the other top-10 teams, Sri Lanka fell to the 9th position from 8th, after the 3-0 loss to the West Indies in March 2021.

ON TOP 🔝@BLACKCAPS are the new No.1 Men’s ODI team on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings! 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/rwUDaWKC5h — ICC (@ICC) May 3, 2021

New Zealand to tour England in June 2021

The New Zealand Cricket team, which will be taking on India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 18, will play a two-match Test series against hosts England before that.

The matches could help the New Zealand team adapt to the swinging conditions in the United Kingdom and challenge India in the big battle.

The Kiwis have already begun their preparations for this tour and will train for a couple of weeks before they depart for England.

The likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, who are currently participating in the IPL, are likely to miss the first Test against England as the T20 league ends on May 30.