New Zealand looking to include Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond to coaching staff for 2024 T20 World Cup - Reports 

New Zealand's consistent run in ICC events has been praised by fans and pundits alike, but the nation still yearns for major silverware. The Blackcaps have made it to the semi-finals in each of the last four major tournaments, but have come short in the knockout stages.

Much like the rest of the competitions, New Zealand will not enter the 2024 T20 World Cup as one of the favorites. While the Kiwis have functioned well with the underdogs' tag associated with them, the team management is looking to bulk up the coaching department to help the side in the Caribbean and the USA in June, according to a report by the New Zealand Herald.

Current head coach Gary Stead was given a two-year extension in 2023, and he will oversee the proceedings from the support staff's point of view. However, the management wishes to rope in acclaimed short-format coaches like Stephen Fleming and Shane Bond into the mix to strengthen New Zealand's chance at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Fleming has made a name for himself in the franchise circuit, coaching sides like the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, and the Joburg Super Kings and the Texas Super Kings in the SA20 and MLC, respectively. The former skipper acted as a consultant for the Blackcaps during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they made it to the final.

Bond, on the other hand, was Mumbai Indians' (MI) bowling coach before switching to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2024. He has also held coaching roles with the MI Emirates, Paarl Royals, and Sydney Thunder. The former pacer was the bowling coach for the Blackcaps from 2012 to 2015 as well.

New Zealand have roped in coaches temporarily in the past as well

Gary Stead and Luke Ronchi hold the positions of head coach and assistant coach in the support staff setup, while the other roles often employ coaches in short-term consultant roles.

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Kiwis had employed the services of Ian Bell and James Foster. Former players like Kyle Mills, Jacob Oram, and Daniel Flynn have also been roped in as coaches as per the team's requirements in the past.

