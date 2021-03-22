New Zealand's Ross Taylor set to miss 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh on Tuesday. The veteran cricketer sustained a left hamstring tear while playing for the Central Districts a couple of weeks ago.

The injury had already forced him to miss the first ODI of the series. Although New Zealand coach Gary Stead seemed confident a few days ago that Ross Taylor would be fit for the second game, it appears the batsman hasn't recovered and will be sidelined as a precautionary measure.

Will Young, who made his debut in the last game replacing Ross Taylor, is expected to hold on to his spot in the eleven. In the ODI, the 28-year-old remained unbeaten on 11 off 6 balls while helping his side chase down a target of 132.

What's it like to make your ODI debut for the BLACKCAPS? Find out from @CentralStags batsman Will Young who became ODI BLACKCAP #200 on Saturday in Dunedin #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/pH4rThIU7e — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 22, 2021

"Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval as a precaution, having not fully recovered from his left-hamstring tear. #NZvBAN #CricketNation," the Blackcaps wrote on Twitter.

Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval as a precaution, having not fully recovered from his left-hamstring tear. #NZvBAN #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/Q6DmmnZtKa — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 22, 2021

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is already ruled out of this series due to an elbow injury. Losing the services of Ross Taylor for another game could complicate matters for the hosts even though they managed to do well without the duo in the first match, courtesy their bowlers' splendid efforts.

New Zealand aim to clinch ODI series against Bangladesh

The Kiwis put up a comprehensive performance in the first ODI against Bangladesh. Trent Boult picked up a brilliant four-wicket haul as the visitors were bowled out for just 131 runs.

In reply, New Zealand completed the chase in 21.2 overs with 8 wickets to spare. After Martin Guptill provided the home team with a quick start with his 19-ball 38, Henry Nicholls ensured that he stayed in the middle till the end and was unbeaten on 49. Another debutant, Devon Conway, scored 27 off 52 balls in this match.

A win in the second ODI will see New Zealand clinch the series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will hope to put up a better batting display and will aspire to keep the series alive with a win.

Ross Taylor is still with the squad and could be back for the 3rd ODI between these two teams on March 26.