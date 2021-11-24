India vs NZ 2021: "It’s certainly going to be a different challenge to what we get back home" - Kyle Jamieson on playing Test cricket in India

As his side prepare for the first Test in Kanpur on Thursday, New Zealand seamer Kyle Jamieson admits the upcoming India tour will be a challenge. Despite a brilliant start to his Test career, Jamieson's place in the opening Test remains uncertain.

Jamieson made his Test debut against India in early 2020 to great effect, picking up a five-wicket haul in the second Test. However, none of his Test appearances have been in the sub-continent. Of his eight Tests, six have come at home. The towering quick's first away game was at Lord's against England earlier this year.

Kyle Jamieson said that he has left his World Test Championship Final exploits behind him and is looking forward to playing in India. The 26-year old feels playing Tests in India will be vastly different than the IPL:

"It certainly feels a long time ago. No better way to start than the challenge of India in India. I haven’t played a whole lot of cricket over here. I had the first half of the IPL which was good, but this will be different again. I’ve got Wags and Timmy here, so that’ll be good to bounce ideas of them, to get their expertise on how to bowl here. It’s certainly going to be a different challenge to what we get back home but really looking forward to it," Jamieson said, as quoted by stuff.co.nz.

Jamieson has picked up a staggering 46 wickets in eight Tests so far with an average of 14.17. He is also a reasonably accomplished lower-order batsman, averaging 42.66 with a solitary half-century.

"I think for me it’s not trying to change my game too much" - Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson further claimed that if he were to play in the first Test, adapting to conditions and sticking to his strengths would be critical.

"First and foremost I think for me it’s not trying to change my game too much – still try and stick to my strengths but try and adapt to what the conditions give. If I do play and get the new ball, it’s trying to swing that and as the conditions change and the roles change throughout the game, try to focus on that."

The Kiwis will feel buoyed by the return of their regular captain Kane Williamson, who missed the three-match T20I series. However, India's understrength team will still pose a significant challenge as they aim to extend their home dominance.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee