Reports: Australia's tour of Pakistan cast under doubt after New Zealand's abandonment

New Zealand's abandonment of Pakistan's white-ball tour minutes before the first ODI on Friday created plenty of chaos. New Zealand cricket board decided to bring its players home based on a mere security alert received before the game.

That could lead to severe consequences, including leaving Australia's all-format tour next year in doubt. The Australian team will begin their Asian sojourn of 2022 by playing two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is. But the Kiwis' withdrawal doesn't guarantee the same as of now.

According to the West Australian, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said they will communicate with all the relevant authorities to obtain full information. Like all other boards, Cricket Australia supports playing in Pakistan, but emphasizes player safety above everything else.

Hence, they are unlikely to make a rash decision. But before the Australians visit, Pakistan is slated to host the Englishmen for two T20 internationals next month.

After news of the Kiwis calling off the series broke, the England Cricket Board revealed its stance. They will decide within the next 24 hours whether they will continue the series.

Former Pakistan cricketers slam New Zealand for abandoning the series

Understandably, the decision did not go well with the Pakistan Cricket Board and its former cricketers. Newly-elected chairman Ramiz Raja reacted by saying that New Zealand will hear from them at the ICC. Shahid Afridi accused the visiting side of killing Pakistan cricket.

International cricket returned to Pakistan in 2019 for the first time since 2009, when the Sri Lankan players faced a terrorist attack. For a decade before that, the team used to play its home games in the UAE. But the nation has hosted the likes of Zimbabwe, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and South Africa successfully.

Furthermore, several international stars also played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when it occurred there. Thus, the withdrawal by the New Zealand cricket board will dent Pakistan cricket's progress.

