New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh scheduled to begin from September 21 onwards; Test series to take place after 2023 ODI World Cup 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released the itinerary for New Zealand's first tour of the nation in 10 years. The two teams will lock horns in three ODIs and two Tests as part of the tour, which will be contested in a split model.

The ODI series will begin from September 21, for both sides to prepare for the ODI World Cup that takes place in the October-November window in India. The tour will prove to be more than helpful for New Zealand to adjust to the subcontinent conditions after facing England away from home in August-September.

All three ODIs are slated to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after New Zealand arrive in the country on September 17.

The BCB released a statement on their website regarding the announcement of the tour schedule, which read:

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for New Zealand’s tour which includes three ODIs and two Tests and will be played on either side of the ICC Cricket World Cup India 2023. This will be New Zealand’s first ODI and Test series in Bangladesh after 2013. The Tests are a part of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship and the first WTC series for Bangladesh in the new cycle."

The two-match Test series between the two sides will commence from November 28 onwards. The venues for the Test matches are yet to be announced. Prior to the series, the New Zealand squad will land in Dhaka on November 21 and will play a two-day practice match from November 23 onwards.

The subcontinent side drew the two-match Test series 0-0, the last time New Zealand toured in 2013. The hosts inflicted a historic 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series that followed, while the Blackcaps won the solitary T20I to take away something from the tour.

Full Schedule for New Zealand's tour of Bangladesh 2023

1st ODI: 21 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

2nd ODI: 23 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

3rd ODI: 26 September, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

1st Test: 28 November to 2 December, TBC

2nd Test: 6 to 10 December, TBC

The two teams are poised to face each other in the league stage of the 2023 ODI World Cup as well. Their match has been scheduled for October 13 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The contest was initially slated to be a day fixture but was switched to day-night after the recent change in the tournament's schedule.