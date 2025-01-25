New Zealand’s World Cup star named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 

2024 was a memorable year for New Zealand cricket as their women's team won the T20 World Cup trophy in the United Arab Emirates. The year has become more memorable for the White Ferns now as the team's all-rounder Melie Kerr has been named the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

The ICC announced the winners of the men's and women's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 awards on January 25, 2025. While Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh bagged the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award, Melie Kerr has won the award in the women's category.

Kerr's best performance in 2024 came in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal clash against West Indies. The all-rounder stepped up at a crucial juncture and bowled a spell of 2/14 to help her team defeat their opponents by eight runs and qualify for the finals.

In total, Kerr represented New Zealand Women in 18 T20I matches in 2024. She scored 387 runs at an average of 24.18. Kerr also took 29 wickets, the most by any White Ferns player in a calendar year in T20Is.

Melie Kerr joins Suzie Bates in an elite category of New Zealand Women's cricketers

Melie Kerr has become the second player from her nation to win the prestigious ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award. The first was veteran player Suzie Bates, who won the award in 2016. Bates was also a part of the White Ferns squad that lifted the Women's T20 World Cup trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

As mentioned ahead, Kerr set a new record for the most wickets by a White Ferns player in T20Is in 2024. She also created a record for the most scalps by any bowler in a Women's T20 World Cup tournament by accounting for 15 wickets in the mega-event hosted in the UAE.

