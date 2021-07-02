New Zealand to take World Test Championship mace around the country on victory tour 

New Zealand are set to go on a celebration tour across the country with the World Test Championship mace. The victory tour will also feature the extended New Zealand Test squad who were part of the World Test Championship.

Celebrations have been ongoing ever since New Zealand beat India in Southampton to become the inaugural World Test Championship winners. The Kiwis have since flown back home and are currently in isolation in Auckland.

Speaking to the media, New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirmed the excitement of the fans has prompted them to plan an all-out victory tour with the World Test Championship mace later this month.

"The support that we’ve had. I guess the thing I get most out of this is seeing the joy on Kiwis’ faces, the fans of the team, which has been awesome. There are plans in place to try and recognise that in some way. My understanding is we’ll look to try and take the mace around the country,” the coach claimed.

Who loves Test cricket? Tim Southee does. Wearing his Test cap and WTC cable knit on his evening walk in MIQ. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/sUfzOYQQjY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 30, 2021

According to Stuff.co.nz, the tour will take place in the final week of July. The New Zealand squad is currently in managed isolation and quarantine in Auckland, with their period getting over next Saturday.

Speaking about the tour, Gary Stead confirmed New Zealand players would be given some time off before they set off to travel the country.

"The first priority is to get the players home and see their families, it’s been 7-8 weeks now and that takes its toll on people. We’ll get them home then look at sharing the joy that we’ve had in earning that mace with the rest of the country," Stead said.

BJ Watling has been taking care of the WTC mace for New Zealand

At this time BJ Watling has ICC WTC Mace. He is taking care of the Mace. pic.twitter.com/6WmwV3TviW — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 28, 2021

In a fitting tribute, retired cricketer BJ Watling has been tasked with taking care of the mace as New Zealand spend 14 days in isolation. Gary Stead admitted it was a delight to see the Kiwi legend with the trophy.

“It’s great to see him getting so much pleasure out of having that mace on his bed or his couch, and I hope he’s polished it up and made it look good,” Stead concluded.

A victory tour with the World Test Championship mace would be the perfect way to celebrate the occasion, with New Zealand finally getting their due on the international stage after years of near misses.

