New Zealand team wins hearts by allowing young cancer patient in their dressing room

New Zealand men's cricket team once again won the hearts of fans around the world on Monday (January 3) courtesy of a benevolent gesture towards a young boy battling cancer.

As the Kiwi bowling unit sweated it out in the middle against the Bangladesh batters, a young boy Jacob was spotted sitting in their dressing room.

As it turned out, young Jacob, who is currently fighting against cancer, was invited by the home team to be a part of the dressing room on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at the Bay Oval.

Pictures of Jacob sitting in New Zealand's retro jersey alongside one of the players in the change room instantly went viral on social media and fans proceeded to laud the reigning world test champions for another heartwarming gesture from their end.

Gritty Bangladesh make New Zealand seamers toil on Day 3

Meanwhile, New Zealand had a forgettable day at the office at Mount Maunganui as their seam attack failed to make in-roads into Bangladesh's batting unit.

Having finished the second day on 175/2 in response to the Black Caps' first innings total of 328, the Asian Tigers lost an early wicket in the form of opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored a gritty 228-ball 78.

Hasan was dismissed by left-arm seamer Neil Wagner, who claimed his third wicket of the innings.

Wagner could have got Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque in the morning session as well when the latter nicked one to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

However, it later turned out, Wagner had overstepped the popping crease, giving Haque and Bangladesh a much-needed reprieve.

However, it later turned out, Wagner had overstepped the popping crease, giving Haque and Bangladesh a much-needed reprieve.

New Zealand did get the prized scalp of Mushfiqur Rahim courtesy of a Trent Boult delivery but Haque and Liton Das ensured that it didn't lead to a collapse.

Haque (88 off 244 balls) and Das, who scored a 177-ball 86, stitched 158 runs for the fifth wicket to help the visitors go past New Zealand's total of 328.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Bangladesh 🇧🇩 - 3 times

All other teams - 1 time

#NZvBAN Test 400+ totals by visiting teams in last five years in New Zealand:Bangladesh 🇧🇩 - 3 timesAll other teams - 1 time Test 400+ totals by visiting teams in last five years in New Zealand:Bangladesh 🇧🇩 - 3 timesAll other teams - 1 time#NZvBAN

The duo were eventually dismissed at the fag end of the innings but not before they had helped Bangladesh eke out a handy 73-run lead.

With four wickets still in the bank, the Asian team will look to extend their lead to as much as possible on the fourth day of action.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar