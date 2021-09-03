BAN vs NZ 2021: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 4 runs in second T20I

The second T20I between the hosts Bangladesh and New Zealand was played on Friday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

After a convincing win in the first T20I, the hosts got off to a positive start in the second match of the series. Opting to bat after winning the toss, the Bangladeshi openers added 59 runs for the first wicket in 57 balls before Liton Das was bowled by Rachin Ravindra. Rahim was dismissed on the very next ball without opening his account.

Shakib Al Hasan did not last long either and lost his wicket to Cole McConchie. Bangladesh were reeling at 72 for the loss of 3 wickets in 11 overs at this stage.

Rachin Ravindra picked up three wickets.

Mohammad Naim played a mature knock on a difficult batting wicket and accumulated 39 runs from the same number of balls before he was dismissed by Ravindra.

Skipper Mahumudullah provided the finishing touches to the innings and was unbeaten on 37 from 32 balls. Bangladesh ended with a total of 141 runs for the loss of six wickets from 20 overs.

Rachin Ravindra was the most successful New Zealand bowler, picking up three wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

Bowlers lead Bangladesh to victory

The Kiwi openers made a poor start to their innings and were dismissed early and, leaving the visitors struggling at 18-2.

Will Young and Tom Latham added 43 runs for the third wicket before Shakib Al Hasan dismissed the former. Colin de Grandhomme and Henry Nicholls did not last long after that and the Kiwis were reduced to 92-5 in 15.3 overs.

Latham played an impressive knock

Skipper Latham then staged a lone battle and scored an impressive half-century. He was unbeaten on 67 from 49 balls. New Zealand required 20 to win from the final over but fell short by 4 runs.

The third T20I between the two sides will be played on September 5.

