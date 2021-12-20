New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23, make up for abandoned series

New Zealand will tour Pakistan twice in the next couple of years. The Kiwis will play two Tests and three ODIs between December 2022 and January 2023 in the Asian country, followed by a limited-overs tour comprising five ODIs and as many T20Is in April 2023.

The Tests will be part of the World Test Championship (2021-23) and the ODIs will come under the ICC Super League. The first visit is pre-planned and part of the ICC's Futures Tours Programme. The second tour apparently compensates for the matches lost when New Zealand abandoned a similar series in September.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed the development, saying it 'reconfirms' Pakistan's importance in the cricketing world. He said:

“I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support. This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have, and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity.”

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White hailed the "strengthening of the bond" between the two cricketing boards. He said:

“Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations. It’s good to be going back.”

The September tour was canceled midway through owing to a security threat raised by the New Zealand government, drawing immense flak from Pakistani fans and administrators. The reimbursed tour has also added two extra ODIs over the original. The complete schedules and venues of the tours will be released later.

New Zealand and Pakistan's recent results

New Zealand were last seen in action in India. They lost the T20Is 3-0 and the two-Test series by a 1-0 margin. Pakistan, on the other hand, recently whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in a T20I rubber at home.

New Zealand are now scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests in January next year. Pakistan, on the other hand, will welcome Australia for an all-format tour beginning in March.

Edited by Samya Majumdar