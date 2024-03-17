New Zealand Women vs England Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

New Zealand Women will take on England Women in a five-match T20I series that starts on Tuesday, March 19, and will conclude on Friday, March 29. The first match of the series will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin. Saxton Oval in Nelson will host the next two matches, while the last two will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Sophie Devine will lead the White Ferns, while Heather Knight will captain the English side. England have named two squads for this series. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey and Danni Wyatt are unavailable for the first three matches as they are involved in the Women’s Premier League. Hollie Armitage and Linsey Smith have been included in the squad for the first three matches.

New Zealand faced Pakistan in their last T20I series, with the latter winning by a 2-1 margin. The three-match T20I series in December last year in India was the last one for England, who won it 2-1.

This will be the first T20I match between the two teams since August 2022. New Zealand last won a T20I series against England way back in 2010 when they traveled to England for a three-match series. England have never lost a T20I series in New Zealand.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Head-to-Head in T20Is

New Zealand Women and England Women squared off in 30 T20I matches. New Zealand Women have won seven matches, while England Women have won the remaining 23.

Matches Played: 30

New Zealand Women Won: 7

England Women Won: 23

New Zealand Women vs England Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, March 19

Match 1 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, University Oval, Dunedin, 5:30 AM

Friday, March 22

Match 2 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, Saxton Oval, Nelson, 5:30 AM

Sunday, March 24

Match 3 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, Saxton Oval, Nelson, 5:30 AM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 4 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 5:30 AM

Friday, March 29

Match 5 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 5:30 AM

New Zealand Women vs England Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video India (India)

TNT Sports and Discovery+ App (UK)

Television New Zealand’s Channel 1 (New Zealand)

New Zealand Women vs England Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand Women

Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Isabella Gaze (wk), Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

England Women

Hollie Armitage (first three only), Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Linsey Smith (first three only), Alice Capsey (fourth and fifth only), Sophie Ecclestone (fourth and fifth only), Nat Sciver-Brunt (fourth and fifth only), Danni Wyatt (fourth and fifth only)

