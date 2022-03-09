"Next generation of bowlers can forget about getting 1000 international wickets" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Shane Warne's incredible record

Star Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes it is almost impossible for the next generation of bowlers to emulate the late Shane Warne's tally of 1000+ international wickets.

Australian legend Warne picked up a staggering 708 wickets in Test cricket and 293 scalps in ODIs during a storied career. However, with the tight scheduling of games in the modern era, Ashwin believes it won't be possible for any bowler to reach 1000 international wickets.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, here's what Ravichandran Ashwin had to say about Shane Warne's career.

"Shane Warne was a colourful character and he redefined the term bowling. He has taken more than 1000 international wickets. Not many can achieve this rare feat. In fact, the next generation of bowlers can forget to even think about getting 1000 international wickets."

As T20 cricket continues to grow, especially domestically, the number of Tests played is reducing. Ashwin feels this will also bring workload management into play and added:

"The volume of Test cricket will come down drastically. And also because there are so many leagues, workload management will take centre-stage."

Shane Warne brought spin as an attacking commodity to this cricketing world: Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin is of the opinion that it was Warne who proved that even spinners can have an attacking mindset and dominate opposition batsmen. The 35-year-old feels Warne didn't depend on the pitch to create an impact in the game as he was able to dictate proceedings more often than not.

On this, Ashwin stated:

"I see Warne as a flag bearer for carrying the spin aspect of bowling on the front in the world cricketing map. Warne brought spin as an attacking commodity to this cricketing world. Even when there wasn't much happening on the surface, he used to take wickets just with his sheer intimidating presence."

In the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali, Ashwin went past Kapil Dev's wicket tally and became the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests. The off-spinner now has 436 wickets from 85 matches in the longest format.

