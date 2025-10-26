"Next KP in making" - Fans react to Harry Brook's blistering 135 in NZ vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

England's ODI skipper, Harry Brook, played a sensational knock in their first game against New Zealand. The first of the three-match series is being played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, October 26.

Batting first, England suffered a top-order collapse. They lost four wickets with just ten runs on the board. However, skipper Harry Brook then came in and played an innings for the ages. The right-hander slammed a scintillating hundred and led his team's fightback.

Brook smashed 135 runs off just 101 balls, batting at number five. His stellar display included nine boundaries and 11 sixes at a strike-rate of 133.66. Courtesy of his heroics, the visitors managed to get to 223 before being bundled out in 35.2 overs.

Fans were awestruck by right-hander's brilliance and reacted to his blistering hundred on X. A fan even reckoned that Brook could be the next Kevin Pietersen for England. Pietersen was known for his explosive batting in the middle.

"Harry Brook man. He is next KP in making . He will rule.," a fan wrote.

Bhupinder Singh @Mrsinghginni Harry Brook man. He is next KP in making . He will rule .

Below are some other reactions from fans on X:

Darshan Ambadkar @ambadkar_ji Harry brook ate New Zealand bowler on Sunday Morning breakfast..😂

due one @wossa_3 seems like a hell of a knock by harry brook

Sneहाहाहा @__Sn_e_ha__ it’s ridiculous how good harry brook is in new zealand and today’s knock was proof. unreal knock, has to be one of the craziest odi innings🤯

shivam @shivvamm8 … what scorecard am i seeing did harry brook just play a generational knock?

Arun Shukla🇮🇳 @arun_shukla__ Absolute masterclass from Harry Brook! From 10/4 to a century in 82 balls—talk about turning the game on its head! 😲🏏🔥

While Brook played a fabulous knock, the total may not be enough for England to defend. However, they will want their skipper to carry his excellent form into the next matches as well.

A look at Harry Brook's international career

Harry Brook, in his short international career so far, has emerged as an exceptional talent for England across formats. The 26-year-old made his international debut in January 2022 in a T20I against the West Indies.

His Test debut came the same year against South Africa, while his maiden ODI appearance was against the same opponents in 2023. Brook has featured in 30 Tests, 33 ODIs, and 52 T20Is so far.

In the longest format, he has scored 2820 runs from 50 innings at an average of 57.55 with 10 hundreds and 13 half-centuries. From 33 ODIs, he has made 1130 runs at an average of 37.66 with two tons and six fifties.

In the shortest format, Brook has scored 1012 runs from 52 games at an average of 30.66 and a strike-rate of 151.72 with five half-centuries.

