"Next Thala for no reason" - Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025

By Balakrishna
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:00 IST
Fans react after India
Fans react after India's win against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025. (Images: X - @BCCI, Instagram - worldofcricketmemes_)

Team India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in their second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As a result, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side advanced to the finals, while Sri Lanka got eliminated from the tournament.

India batted first after losing the toss and managed to score 168 for six in 20 overs, on the back of a blistering half-century from opener Abhishek Sharma (75). However, the rest of the batters, except Shubman Gill (29) and Hardik Pandya (38), failed to get going, which prevented India from scoring a bigger total.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets for Bangladesh with the ball. Indian Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson was demoted in the batting line-up and did not get a chance to bat in the first innings.

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim (1) in the second over to give India a good start. Opener Saif Hassan (69) waged a lone battle for Bangladesh and kept them in the hunt till the last few overs. However, the target eventually proved too much for him without support from his teammates. Kuldeep Yadav (3/18), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) played a key role for India with the ball during successful defense.

Wednesday night's interesting Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Bangladesh entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"Next Thala for no reason," an X post read.
"I think the outfield was slow" - Suryakumar Yadav after India beat Bangladesh to reach the Asia Cup 2025 Final

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"We didn't get to bat first more than once in this tournament, so, wanted to check how we go in the Super Fours. Looking at their bowling attack, we wanted to give Shivam Dube a go at number three. It didn't work, but that's how things go."
"I think the outfield was slow, so the score was a bit deceiving. Our bowlers made sure of that and with no dew, we managed to pick up the win with a lot of authority," he added.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will square off in the next Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday (September 25) in Dubai to decide the second finalist.

More from Sportskeeda
