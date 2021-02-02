Nicholas Pooran is the best in the world in terms of ball-striking ability: Tom Banton

England batsman Tom Banton has lauded Nicholas Pooran's power-hitting prowess, calling him the best in the world when it comes to ball-striking.

The West Indian batsman, Nicholas Pooran, smashed a flabbergasting 89 off just 26 deliveries on Sunday in the on-going Abu Dhabi T10 League. The blazing innings included 12 towering sixes.

Speaking on Nicholas Pooran's amazing feat, Qalandars opener Tom Banton stated that the Northern Warriors' batsman deserves the recognition he is getting. The Englishman described the left-hander as being a notch above everyone else.

"He's different level that guy. Anyone that bowls to him, he'll get hold of. I reckon he's the best in the world at the minute at [hitting sixes]. We're actually playing them in a few days' time [if both teams meet in the final stages] so I'm going to try and talk to him and actually see what he does. He probably doesn't do anything different to anyone else, he's just a lot better than everyone else."

Banton revealed that he had watched clips of Nicholas Pooran's batting and was highly impressed by the latter's bat swing and trigger movements:

"I've watched a few videos of him and I watched him yesterday (Sunday) and just the way he has a simple trigger and he's got such a beautiful bat swing. I don't think he over complicates things, he's just very good. He has a lot of confidence maybe and just backs himself to clear the ropes."

22-year old Banton has himself got decent scores in his first three outings for Qalandars. However, he has not been able to score at a blistering rate as reflected by his 20-ball 36 on day four of the tournament. He feels that lack of pace in the Abu Dhabi decks has kept him at bay.