Nicholas Pooran named as West Indies' white-ball captain, succeeds Kieron Pollard

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have appointed Nicholas Pooran as Kieron Pollard's successor for their white-ball teams. Pooran will take over from Pollard, who announced his retirement from international cricket two weeks ago. Shai Hope will serve as the left-hander's deputy in ODIs.

Pooran's assignments include the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and the 50-over edition in 2023 in India. His first series as captain will be the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen, which starts on May 31. The series will be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League.

CWI's director Jimmy Adams trusts the destructive southpaw to lead the national team well, having matured well in Pollard's absence. The former Caribbean batter also expects the experience the 26-year-old gained from playing in various T20 leagues to come in handy. Adams said:

"We believe Nicholas is ready for the challenge of leading our white-ball teams given his experience, performances, and the respect he has within the playing group. The Selection Panel believes that Nicholas has matured as a player and were impressed with his leadership of both teams when Kieron Pollard had been absent."

"The experience he has gathered playing in various franchise leagues around the world was also a factor in the decision to recommend him for the T20 Captaincy,"

The Trinidad and Tobago batter had already captained the men's team when Australia toured the West Indies in 2021. He led the hosts to a 4-1 series victory in the T20s over Aaron Finch and Co.

"Nicholas Pooran is a specially gifted cricketer" - CWI president

CaribbeanNewsNetwork @caribbeannewsuk #CARIBBEAN : Stand-in West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has hailed Chris Gayle as the greatest ever batsman in the T20 game. Pooran has captained the West Indies in three straight victories over Australia in the absence of the injured Kieron Pollard. #CARIBBEAN: Stand-in West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran has hailed Chris Gayle as the greatest ever batsman in the T20 game. Pooran has captained the West Indies in three straight victories over Australia in the absence of the injured Kieron Pollard. https://t.co/pVh0zRsf5O

CWI president Ricky Skerritt adjudged the left-hander as the right candidate to take over and requested that fans and stakeholders give him a chance to succeed. He Pooran and said:

"Nicholas Pooran is a specially gifted cricketer and the right person to take over the white-ball captaincy. We are confident that he will continue to climb the leadership learning curve speedily, and successfully. I appeal to all West Indies cricket stakeholders to give Nicholas the support and encouragement that he deserves."

The West Indian is currently plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022 in India. He has performed decently, scoring 180 runs in nine games at 60 while maintaining a strike rate of 139.53.

