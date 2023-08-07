Nicholas Pooran penalized for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during 2nd T20I against India

West Indies keeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has copped a fine of 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct in the second T20I against India at Providence in Guyana. The news came out even as the southpaw's heroics lifted the West Indies to a thrilling victory.

The incident occurred as the hosts reviewed an LBW decision in the fourth over of India's innings. The southpaw showed dissent towards the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision they deemed was clearly out.

As the hard-hitting left-hander accepted the sanctions, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Leslie Reifer, Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard leveled the charge. The sanction was proposed by match referee Richie Richardson.

Nevertheless, Pooran has now registered a demerit point in his disciplinary record and it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

Nicholas Pooran's 40-ball 67 helps West Indies sneak narrow win

Nicholas Pooran. (Image Credits: Twitter)

As far as the game in Guyana was concerned, Nicholas Pooran played a crucial role in giving the home side a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing a tricky 153, he came in and smacked six fours and four sixes.

The 26-year-old departed in the 14th over when the Caribbeans still required 27 off 36 deliveries. The West Indies lost three more wickets an over later, but Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein ensured that their side crossed the line.

The third T20I begins on Tuesday at Providence. The Men in Maroon had lost the preceding Test and ODI series, but a T20I series win would be a massive achievement for the hosts. It was also the first time that the West Indies had won two consecutive against India.

Rovman Powell's men would be keen to go 3-0 when they take on India in the third T20I on Tuesday, August 8.