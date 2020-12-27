Nicholas Pooran strikes quickfire 65 off just 26 balls [Watch]

West Indies international Nicholas Pooran left the fans around the world in awe of his power-hitting abilities after his quickfire innings in the ongoing BBL clash. The southpaw scored 65 off just 26 balls to propel the Melbourne Stars to 193 in their 20 overs.

Cricket Australia uploaded the video of Pooran's innings on their Twitter handle after the Stars' innings concluded.

Still catching our breath from this! Nicholas Pooran just produced one of the best innings we've EVER seen in the BBL #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/6e3BWg10aV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2020

Nicholas Pooran struck eight sixes and two fours in his 26 balls knock. He was seen playing shots to all parts of the ground during his whirlwind innings.

He came in to bat with his side in a very tricky position as they were reduced to 49-4 in the ninth over after some impressive bowling performance from the Sixers unit.

Pooran, alongside skipper Glenn Maxwell, strung in a terrific partnership to help Melbourne Stars compete from a really tough position. The duo put on a 125-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 63 balls before Pooran was dismissed in the 18th over.

Glenn Maxwell also looked in scintillating touch, as he has been in throughout this edition of the BBL. The Victorian scored 71 off just 47 balls at a strike rate of 151.06 and managed to remain not-out.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell are integral to the Melbourne Stars' middle-order

Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran put on a 125 run stand for the fifth wicket

The partnership went on to further justify the duo's importance in the Melbourne Stars' batting line-up. Nicholas Pooran showed incredible character to produce an innings of such a high caliber in just his second game in the BBL.

Field up, two of the world's best at the crease. @Gmaxi_32 & @nicholas_47 put on a clinic in the Power Surge #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/rA8K8xAKqk — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2020

Pooran didn't get a chance to bat in his first game. It was called off due to rain and ended in a no-result as he was just striding out to the crease to have a bat. There were never doubts regarding his abilities, but the middle-order batsman will have been happy to stamp his authority on an environment that is totally new to him.

Maxwell and Pooran were teammates in the KXIP side in the recently-concluded IPL 2020. However, the skipper of the Stars unit didn't hit peak form in the IPL. Nicholas Pooran was seen displaying his brilliance throughout the IPL with both the bat, on the field, and also behind the wickets.