Nick Webb to step down as India's strength & conditioning coach after T20 World Cup 2021

Nick Webb, the current strength and conditioning coach of the Indian men's national cricket team, has decided to step down from his role post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

In an elaborate Instagram post, Nick Webb wrote about his journey with the Indian team over the last two years. He mentioned that it's been an honor for him to represent the Indian team.

"For the past 2 + years I have had the privilege and honour of representing India and @indiancricketteam," he wrote. "We have achieved and grown a lot as a team during this time. As a team we created history, we won matches and we lost matches. But how we continually responded and adapted in the face of many challenges along with everyone’s willingness to compete every single day are things that make this team special."

"In saying this, I have recently informed the BCCI that I will not be seeking an extension of my contract following the @t20worldcup," he added.

COVID restrictions - primary reason for quitting the job: Nick Webb

Nick Webb cited the COVID travel restrictions in New Zealand and him having to stay away from his family for long periods of time as the primary reasons behind his decision.

"This has not been an easy decision but ultimately I must put my family first," he wrote. "The current COVID restrictions for New Zealand citizens wanting to enter NZ is the primary reason. While these restrictions may ease in the future, the uncertainty of this happening moving forward along with potential 5-8 month stints at a time away from my family has made it unsustainable for me past the T20 World Cup."

Nick Webb also assured fans that he will give everything during his last stint with Team India at the T20 World Cup. He thanked everyone for their support.

"I am not sure what the future holds for me at the moment but I remain excited," Webb continued. "One thing I’m certain of is that I will be doing everything I can to guide our @indiancricketteam men to the big dance at the T20 World Cup. We are #inittowinit 🇮🇳. Thanks for all of your support, I appreciate all of you."

India's head coach Ravi Shastri is another key member of the coaching staff who will bid adieu to the team post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

