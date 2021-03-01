Nitin Gadkari feels the BCCI should build stadiums in economically backward regions

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari believes if the BCCI builds a proper infrastructure and conducts matches in economically backward regions, it would make cricket considerably more popular.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on SK Live, Nitin Gadkari gave his views on how the BCCI could improve cricket in India.

There are currently 23 active international cricketing venues in India. However, there are still many regions with no international cricket stadiums. Talking about what the BCCI should do with the massive revenue the board generates every year, Nitin Gadkari said:

"What BCCI should do is invest revenue in economically backward areas across the country to build new stadiums and spread awareness about the game. Mumbai has Wankhede Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium, Jharkhand has its stadium."

"Even Bengal and Odisha have one, so they should try to cover all areas, provide facilities, and conduct matches there. In this way, India can be home to many stadiums," Gadkari added.

Gadkari pointed to how Anurag Thakur brought international cricket to Dharamsala by building the beautiful HPCA Stadium. In Gadkari's view, cricket could benefit a lot if the top cities' income is utilized to build stadiums in the backward regions of the country.

BCCI planning to build five more world-class stadiums in India

India will likely have five more international venues soon.

Five cricket stadiums are currently under construction in India. Recently, the newly rebuilt Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted the historic pink-ball Test between India and England.

Meanwhile, a new stadium named the Jaipur International Cricket Stadium, which will have a seating capacity of 75,000, is likely to be ready in a few years. This stadium will be located in Chonp Village on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

Bihar will have a 50,000 seating capacity stadium titled the Nalanda International Cricket Stadium by 2022, while the new Gwalior International Stadium in Madhya Pradesh will accommodate 60,000 fans.

Rajgir International Sport Academy cum Cricket Stadium #BiharBuildingConstructionDept pic.twitter.com/rLAtlHj6tq — IPRD Bihar (@IPRD_Bihar) June 20, 2019

Construction is also underway at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Amravati and the Mullanpur International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

The BCCI has tried its best to take cricket to newer heights by introducing new teams in its domestic structure and it will be interesting to see how the sport grows in India over the next few years.