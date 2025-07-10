Nitish Kumar Reddy dismisses Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in his first over on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice in his first over on Day 1 of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The seam-bowling all-rounder sent openers Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23) packing to peg the home side back after an hour without damage.

England were 39/0 after 13 overs before Shubman Gill decided to introduce Reddy. Although Duckett clipped a boundary off the all-rounder's second delivery, he got strangled down leg as the ball nicked his glove on the next. Meanwhile, Crawley edged a length ball, which swung late to take the outside edge off his bat.

The 22-year-old could've also had the wicket of Ollie Pope right after Duckett's departure, but Gill could not hold on to a tough one-handed chance in the gully region.

Nitish Kumar Reddy had bowled only six overs in the second Test against England

Nitish Kumar Reddy. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Reddy, who had replaced Shardul Thakur in the India XI for the second Test, sent down only six overs in the game at Edgbaston, giving away 29 runs. The youngster batted only in the first innings and suffered a forgettable dismissal off Chris Woakes, losing his stumps while leaving the ball.

The toss fell in England's favour in the Lord's Test, the hosts' third consecutive toss win in the series. Skipper Ben Stokes opted to bat first, unlike in the first two Tests. England made one change to their XI, drafting in Jofra Archer for Josh Tongue. India also made the solitary change as Jasprit Bumrah returned after being rested for the previous game at Prasidh Krishna's expense.

The series is currently locked 1-1, and the side winning at Lord's will be massive favourites to win the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

At the time of writing, England were 83/2 at lunch, with Ollie Pope and Joe Root holding fort.

