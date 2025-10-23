Nitish Kumar Reddy gets outsmarted and stumped by Adam Zampa for 8 in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to get himself going in the second ODI between India and Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The right-handed batter was stumped out by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Adam Zampa’s bowling. His untimely dismissal left India reeling at 226/8.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 45th over of India’s innings. Nitish danced down the pitch to go for a big hit, but Zampa tossed the ball far from the batter’s reach. Carey collected the ball and whipped off the bails in a flash. Reddy was way out of his crease and had no chance to get back.

Watch Nitish Kumar Reddy's wicket here (from 12:34 PM IST timestamp).

With the dismissal, Adam Zampa struck twice for Australia in the same over. Axar Patel perished for 44 runs off 41 balls as Mitchell Starc took a smart catch at the boundary ropes.

Ad

Trending

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh help India finish strong after Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to deliver in the second ODI vs Australia

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh produced handy knocks with the bat as India finished on a high against Australia in the second ODI. The Men in Blue put up 264/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Ad

Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 73 runs off 97 balls with the help of two sixes and seven fours. Shreyas Iyer also chipped in with 61 off 77 deliveries, comprising seven fours. The duo shared a crucial 118-run stand to recover the tourists from 17/2.

Skipper Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli failed again with the bat, perishing for 9 and 0, respectively. KL Rahul also managed just 11 off 15 balls. Among all-rounders, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy perished for 12 (14) and 8 (10), respectively. Harshit Rana stayed unbeaten on 24 off 18 deliveries, hitting three boundaries.

Ad

Adam Zampa emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/60. Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

India lost the first ODI by seven wickets. They are trailing 0-1 in the three-match series.

Follow the AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news