Nitish Reddy smashes two sixes in last over to give India decent finish in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:12 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed on his ODI debut. [Getty Images]

Debutant Nitish Reddy played a brilliant cameo as India reached a respectable total in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The right-handed batter deposited a couple of towering sixes off Matthew Kuhnemann in the last over of the innings. The all-rounder stayed unbeaten on 19 runs off 11 balls.

Ad

The stunning sixes came in the 26th over of India’s innings as the match was reduced per side due to multiple rain breaks. Kuhnemann bowled a length ball outside off and Reddy played a slog sweep into the stands over mid-wicket while facing the third delivery. He then took his time and cleared his front leg to deposit the ball over long-on as Kuhnemann bowled another delivery outside off to complete the over.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

Nitish Reddy has been included in the side following his heroics with the bat and ball in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The right-handed batter had slammed 114 runs in Melbourne in the Test series. The 22-year-old finished the series as the second-leading run-getter for India, scoring 298 runs in nine innings, only behind Yashasvi Jaiswal (391). The medium pacer is equally handy with the ball.

Nitish Reddy steps up after fighting knocks from KL Rahul and Axar Patel as the top order flops in 1st ODI

Nitish Reddy stepped up with the bat to help India reach 136 against Australia in the first ODI. Rahul and Axar chipped in with 38 (31) and 31 (38), respectively. However, the top order looked clueless with big guns Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and skipper Shubman Gill, returning with scores of 8 (14), 0 (8), and 10 (18), respectively. Shreyas Iyer had a similar fate, perishing for just 11 runs off 24 balls, falling prey to a short ball delivery from Josh Hazlewood.

Ad

Mitchell Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann ably supported Josh Hazlewood as the trio bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, the Aussies were 11/1 after 1.4 overs, with Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short at the crease.

The two teams will next lock horns in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 1st ODI live score and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications