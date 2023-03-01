Australia made a strong comeback in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with a dominating performance on Day 1 of the third Test against India on Wednesday, March 1, in Indore. The visitors lost both Test matches in Nagpur and Delhi and currently trail the four-match series 0-2.

Team India batted first in the morning after winning the toss. It proved to be a good toss to lose for the visitors as they managed to skittle out the hosts for just 109 in 33.2 overs. Mathew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) spun a web around the batters by utilizing the friendly conditions.

Virat Kohli (22) was the only batter in the line-up to look solid during his stay at the crease and dealt with the spinners adeptly. All the others struggled miserably and departed cheaply.

Ravindra Jadeja gave India a decent start with the ball by dismissing Travis Head (9) in the second over. He also cleaned up Marnus Labuschagne (31) soon after, but it turned out to be a no-ball.

Things went south for the hosts from there as Usman Khawaja (60) and Labuschagne built a wonderful 96-run partnership for the second wicket to take Australia near to India's first-innings total. Team India also burned all three reviews while Ravindra Jadeja was bowling in their desperation for a wicket.

Jadeja (4/63) managed to send Khawaja and Steve Smith (26) back to the pavilion during the fag end of the day to give his side something to cheer about. Australia reached 156/4 at stumps, with Peter Handscomb (7) and Cameron Green holding the fort.

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Usman Khawaja reflected on his 60-run knock and said:

"I tried executing my plans and tried to score when I saw a scoring opportunity and respected the good ball. It is not rocket science, it was good to get a partnership with Marnus, it felt like the start was the toughest time to bat with the new ball being inconsistent. It was nice to get the partnership. It is not an easy wicket out there."

Fans react after Australia asserts firm control of the proceedings on day 1 of the 3rd Test vs India

Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded on Day 1 of the third Test today. They expressed their views by sharing hilarious memes on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐦. @RoFiedAsim Indian Team is too dependent on Rohit Sharma in test cricket 🙂 Indian Team is too dependent on Rohit Sharma in test cricket 🙂 https://t.co/c83L7fVrez

Do you think Australia are early favorites to win this match? Sound off your opinions in the comments section.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes