No-ball not shown on telecast, Shardul Thakur appears timed-out during Mumbai vs J&K Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

A controversial event occurred on Friday, January 24, during the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir at the MCA BKC Ground in Mumbai. Host skipper Ajinkya Rahane and teammate Shardul Thakur were involved in the confusion.

On the first delivery of the 25th over of Mumbai's second innings, Rahane was caught down the leg-side by the opposition wicket-keeper off Umar Nazir Mir's bowling. Rahane walked off and had already made it to the pavilion as Shardul Thakur, the next batter, walked in.

Much to everyone's confusion, Rahane was called back as the on-field umpires declared the delivery by Umar a 'no-ball'. Therefore, Shardul, who was asked to wait, was sent back after sometime as the Mumbai skipper stepped back onto the field.

However, it appeared as though Shardul was timed out, as the commentators on live television said so as well. The confusion was cleared when Rahane came back to bat and Shardul was asked to leave the field. What makes the incident controversial is the fact that the 'no-ball' was not shown on the live telecast.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the televsion production team did not have access to the footage and stated that the access was only with third umpire Nitin Goel.

The third umpire for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir, Nitin Goel cited lack of communication as the reason behind the confusion and delay.

"When I tried reaching out to the umpire on the walkie talkie, the umpire was on a different channel. So it took some time to communicate to the on-field umpire. Rahane himself appeared on the screen, indicating that he did not hear the umpires asking him to wait. It was a clear no ball and there was no doubt about it. I will send the relevant footage to the BCCI," Goel was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Ajinkya Rahane fails despite second chance in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane got a second life after being controversially called back during their second innings of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Jammu & Kashmir.

However, the right-hander failed to grab the opportunity with both hands as his return was short-lived. Just a couple of overs later after being called back, Rahane was eventually dismissed for 16 off 36 deliveries.

On the first ball of the 27th over, coincidentally of Umar Nazir Mir's bowling, Rahane was caught by Paras Dogra. The on-field umpires checked for a no-ball this time around. However, it was a legal delivery and Rahane had to walk back for good.

Earlier in the first innings, Rahane was dismissed by Umar itself for 12 runs. Therefore, this Ranji Trophy encounter has not been a fruitful one for him with the bat.

