No bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism: Union Sports Minster Anurag Thakur

Union Sports Minster Anurag Thakur has stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided earlier itself that a bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan wouldn't take place until Pakistan puts an end to terrorism.

Thakur’s comments came after three Indian security personnel were recently killed in a gunfight in Anantnag's encounter with Pakistan-based terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir. An Army Colonel commanding a Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Rashtriya Rifles, an Army Major and a Deputy Superintendent with the Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives in the gunfight.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the encounter in Anantnag, Thakur said:

"BCCI had decided much earlier that we would not play bilateral matches with Pakistan until they put an end to terrorism, cross-border attacks and infiltration. I think the sentiments of the country and of the public are also the same."

India and Pakistan have not met in a bilateral series since the 2012/13 season. They only face each other in multi-nation events like the World Cup, the Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy.

The arch-rivals recently clashed in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup in Colombo. India thumped Pakistan by 228 runs as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul struck tons, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 5/25.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan were scheduled to host the Asia Cup, but a hybrid model had to be adopted for the tournament after the BCCI refused to travel to Pakistan, with India playing all their games in Sri Lanka.

“It was a cricket visit and there was no political agenda” - Rajeev Shukla on BCCI representatives in Pakistan

Earlier in the month, BCCI president Roger Binny and vice-president Rajeev Shukla visited Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 matches in Lahore following an invitation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

While Shukla praised PCB for their hospitality, he maintained that decision on resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan would be taken by the Centre.

"It was a two-day visit and a good visit. The Governor hosted a dinner in our honour. The hospitality of the people of the Pakistan Cricket Board was also good. Their demand was that cricket between the two countries should be resumed, we said it would be decided by govt and we would do whatever our govt would say. It was a cricket visit and there was no political agenda," said Shukla.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan and India will next meet in the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.