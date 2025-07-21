No India as ICC announces host for next three WTC finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected India as it announced the host country for the next three World Test Championship (WTC) finals of 2027, 2029, and 2031. Although India had reportedly bid to stage the monumental fixture, the ICC concluded that England will remain the venue, as it had for the previous three finals.

The 2021 final took place at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, under biosecure conditions, where New Zealand beat India. The Oval in London hosted the fixture in 2023 as Australia were crowned champions after defeating India again. Home of Cricket, Lord's, staged the decider this year as South Africa created history by defeating defending champions Australia. England are yet to reach the final but will look to change that in 2027.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Richard Gould said they feel privileged to have been chosen as hosts for the marquee fixture. They added that it's a testament to the passion of the fans. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

"We are absolutely delighted that England and Wales has been chosen to host the next three ICC World Test Championship finals. It's a testament to the passion that fans in this country have for this treasured format of the game and the willingness of supporters from around the world to travel here for these games. Hosting these finals is a privilege, and we look forward to working with the ICC to build on the success of the previous editions."

Approximately 110,000 spectators walked through the gate of the Home of Cricket for the 2025 WTC final between Australia and South Africa as the fixture lasted four days.

Ravi Shastri names venue in India that can host WTC final

Ravi Shastri. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reputed commentator Ravi Shastri recently suggested that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can host the final, as it can accommodate a massive number of fans. He said on the Wisden Cricket Podcast, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"I think to start off initially, it’s good if it’s here (Lord’s) actually. Once it gets the popularity and eyebrows it deserves, then it can start shifting. But I think the MCG can be a great place for a World Test Championship Final. Ahmedabad can be a great place for the WTC Final. Basically, the places where you can draw a crowd. Because Lord’s is not a 100,000-seater stadium. So, irrespective of which team is playing, you know you will get a good crowd."

The 2025 WTC final was the first without the Asian Giants.

