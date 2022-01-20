No Indian in ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021, Babar Azam picked as captain

Not a single Indian features in the Men's ODI Team of 2021, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named captain of the ODI team of the year.

Indian players were missing from the ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021 as well, which was named on Wednesday. The ODI XI features two players each from Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and three from Bangladesh.

Babar played six ODIs in 2021, in which he hammered 405 runs at an average of 67.50 with two centuries to his name. He was in great form with the bat during tours to South Africa and England. Ireland’s Paul Stirling and South Africa’s Janneman Malan are the openers in the ODI XI.

Stirling was the highest run-getter in ODIs last year, smashing 705 runs at an average of 79.66 with three centuries and two half-centuries. Malan, on the other hand, scored 509 runs in eight matches at an average of 84.83 with two centuries and as many half-centuries.

ICC @ICC



The 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year has all the bases covered 🤩 Power-hitters, terrific all-rounders, fiery pacersThe 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year has all the bases covered 🤩 Power-hitters, terrific all-rounders, fiery pacers 🔥 The 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year has all the bases covered 🤩 https://t.co/R2SCJl04kQ

Fakhar Zaman and Rassie van der Dussen are the other batters in ICC’s Men ODI XI for 2021. Zaman scored runs in six matches at an average of 60.83 with two centuries, including a spectacular 193 in Johannesburg in a losing cause. Van der Dussen contributed 342 runs for South Africa in eight matches at an average of 57.

All-rounders Hasaranga, Shakib part of ICC Men’s ODI Team of 2021

All-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Wanindu Hasaranga also feature in the ODI Team of 2021. Shakib scored 277 runs and claimed 17 wickets in nine matches. Hasaranga also had a memorable 2021 in one-dayers, scoring 356 runs in 14 games and picking up 12 wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 4.56.

Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim has been picked as the wicketkeeper-batter while Mustazifur Rahman, Simi Singh and Dushmantha Chameera are the bowlers in ICC’s Men ODI team of 2021.

ICC @ICC







Here's the 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 🏏



Full list



bit.ly/3fE0wRJ Here's the 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 🏏Full list 🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩🇵🇰🇵🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰Here's the 2021 ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 🏏 📝 Full list 👇 bit.ly/3fE0wRJ

Also Read Article Continues below

ICC ODI Men's Team of 2021: Paul Stirling (Ireland), Janneman Malan (South Africa), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Mustazifur Rahman (Bangladesh), Simi Singh (Ireland) and Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka).

Edited by Samya Majumdar