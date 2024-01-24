No James Anderson as England name a spin-dominant blowing attack for first Test against India

England have announced their playing XI for the first Test of the five-match series against India, set to begin in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. Veteran pacer James Anderson doesn't find a place in the XI as captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have decided to go spin-heavy.

While young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was unavailable for selection due to visa issues, the visitors have named the other three spinners from their squad in their XI - Jack Leach, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed.

It seems like they are expecting a rank-turner and that has prompted them to go with just a solitary pace option in Mark Wood. There are no surprises in the batting department as the visitors have backed their batters to continue with the Bazball philosophy.

The absence of Harry Brook has allowed them to play Ben Foakes in their XI as a specialist wicketkeeper and Jonny Bairstow as a specialist batter.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood & Jack Leach

England investing in promise more than experience

Tom Hartley is yet to make his Test debut but has 40 wickets from 20 first-class games. His action is said to be a lot similar to that of India's Axar Patel and England will hope that Hartley shows similar accuracy as that could be lethal on a turning track.

Rehan Ahmed has played just one Test so far, but that was a memorable outing for the youngster. His maiden fifer against Pakistan helped his team win in Karachi in 2022 and also take the Test series 3-0. They will expect similar impact from the youngster this time around.

England will be hopeful that both Hartley and Rehan step up despite their inexperience and ensure that the visitors do not miss the services of James Anderson. The veteran pacer's experience of Indian conditions would have been handy, especially if there is reverse swing on offer in Hyderabad.

