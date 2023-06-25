"No man! No freebies for you" - Sunil Gavaskar recalls hilarious exchange with West Indies pacer during 1983 World Cup final

Legendary Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar had a great friendship with former West Indies speedster Joel Garner. The duo also shared a flat together when Gavaskar played for Somerset in county cricket.

The former opener recently recalled a conversation that he had with the pacer during the 1983 World Cup final. He had jokingly asked Garner to give him an opportunity to open his account as he was on 0*.

Speaking on Adani Group's launch of 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign on Adani Day on Saturday, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Joel Garner's response:

"As I went to the non-striker end, Garner is walking past me. Because I have shared a flat with him, I said to him, 'Hey Bird, how about one off the mark for your old flatmate?' I was on zero. He said, 'No man! No freebies for you. This is the World Cup final.' So that's what happened. I didn't get any freebie and got out for 2."

Sandeep Patil too recalls his 1983 World Cup memories

Former Indian batter Sandeep Patil scored a crucial half-century to help India win the 1983 World Cup semifinal against hosts England. He revealed that it was his late mother's birthday and that he wanted to gift her India's win as a present.

On this, Patil stated:

"It was my late mother's birthday as well on the day of semifinal. She told me that she had never asked for anything in her life from me, but wanted me to win the trophy. I told myself that no matter if it's Bob Willis or his father (laughs), I was going to smash them."

Forty years on, the World Cup win in 1983 still remains arguably India's greatest cricketing moment as they beat the-then world champions West Indies against all odds.

Poll : 0 votes