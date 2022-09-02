"No need to have world class players"- Maheesh Theekshana takes an indirect dig at BCB Director after Sri Lanka eliminate Bangladesh from Asia Cup 2022

Maheesh Theekshana posted a cheeky tweet on social media after the Sri Lankan team ousted Bangladesh from the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

Ahead of their group stage match in Dubai yesterday, BCB team director said at a press conference that Bangladesh have two world-class bowlers in Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan, while Sri Lanka have none. This was in response to Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's statement who claimed Bangladesh's bowling attack was not as strong as Afghanistan's.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by two wickets in a thrilling battle last night. Taking to Twitter after the match, Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana wrote:

"No need to have world class players, when you have 11 brothers."

Bangladesh's bowlers had an off day in Dubai last night as they conceded way too many extras to the Sri Lankan batters. They conceded eight wides and four no-balls to the islanders, while the Sri Lankan team did not bowl a single wide or no-ball.

The extras eventually proved decisive as Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the final over.

Maheesh Theekshana and co. will play against Afghanistan tomorrow

Sri Lanka booked a place in the Super Fours round with a win against Bangladesh. Their first match in the Super Fours will happen tomorrow, where they will take on Afghanistan. Earlier in the tournament, Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets. The islanders will be keen to avenge that loss tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if the Sri Lankan team can make it to the final this year. They have not qualified for an Asia Cup Final since 2014. However, they have a strong and motivated side this year which can beat any top team on their day.

