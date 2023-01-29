"No one can match him at the moment" - Former Pakistan captain on Babar Azam vs Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq feels there is absolutely no point in comparing Virat Kohli's greatness with that of Pakistan star Babar Azam. He opined that Babar has played very little cricket compared to Kohli and no comparison is possible between the two at the moment.

With 46 ODI hundreds, Kohli is charging towards breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons in this format. The former Indian captain also has 73 international hundreds. However, Babar Azam is the No.1 ranked ODI batter and many fans have debated over who among the two is the better batter.

Speaking to Paktv.tv, Misbah explained why it was unfair on Babar Azam to be compared to Virat Kohli, who is already a modern-day great. He said:

“Kohli has played a lot of cricket, Babar is just starting. When Babar will play the same amount of cricket, then you can make a comparison. Kohli has played more cricket, and no one can match him at the moment. Yes, Babar is a class player and he might achieve the same things as Kohli in the future, but at the moment, comparison between the two doesn't make sense because it's just a start for Babar."

Babar Azam is one of the best batters Pakistan ever produced: Misbah-ul-Haq

For the second year in a row, Babar Azam won the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year award. Misbah claimed that Babar is also a world-class batter across formats and shouldn't be singled out for Pakistan's poor results of late.

On this, the former captain stated:

"Babar is one of the best batters Pakistan has ever produced. He is not just the top ODI batter but also in the top five batters across formats. We have had poor results in Test cricket, but Babar alone is not responsible for that. How he was targetted and his captaincy was questioned is not good for Pakistan cricket."

Will Babar be relieved of his duties as Pakistan's Test captain? Let us know in the comments.

