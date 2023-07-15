"No one expected that a team could get out in 1.5 sessions" - Ishant Sharma lauds R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's spells in 1st IND vs WI Test

Ishant Sharma has lauded R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for doing the unthinkable by bowling out the West Indies in one-and-a-half sessions.

The two spinners picked up nine wickets between them as Kraigg Brathwaite and Co. were bundled out for 130 in their second innings on Day 3 of the first Test in Roseau on Friday, July 14. India resultantly won the game by an innings and 141 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

While reviewing the game on JioCinema, Ishant was effusive in his praise for Ashwin and Jadeja, saying:

"No one expected that a team could get out in one-and-a-half sessions but we all know Ravichandran (Ashwin) and Jaddu's (Ravindra Jadeja) quality."

The Indian pacer highlighted that the duo expectedly wreaked havoc on a helpful track:

"When they have picked up wickets on flat pitches where the ball doesn't turn much, this wicket had a lot of turn and help for them and they showed why they are the best spinners in the world."

Ishant was further asked whether he expected the match to get over on Day 3, to which he replied:

"Absolutely, when we saw Rahkeem Cornwall and their left-arm spinner bowling, the way dust was flying from the wicket and this is not an Indian wicket, which is slow, and the ball doesn't get soft here. It's the Dukes ball, it remains hard. You get bounce along with turn here. So it becomes very difficult."

While Ashwin finished with figures of 7/71 in 21.3 overs, Jadeja scalped two wickets while conceding just 38 runs in his 21 overs. Mohammed Siraj picked up the other wicket to fall in the West Indies' second innings.

"He got the fruits of his effort" - Ishant Sharma on R Ashwin's 12-wicket match haul

R Ashwin picked up five wickets in the West Indies' first innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Ishant Sharma was further asked about R Ashwin achieving his eighth 10-wicket match haul, to which he responded:

"Ashwin, no doubt, is a great spinner - one of the best in the world and is ranked No. 1 in Tests because of that. It is very difficult for a bowler to pick up 10 wickets, whether you are a spinner or a fast bowler, you need to bowl a lot of overs and you need to prepare for that in the nets. So he got the fruits of his effort."

Ashwin finished with match figures of 12/131. The off-spinner joined Anil Kumble as the Indian bowler with the most 10-wicket match hauls, both having achieved the feat on eight occasions.

