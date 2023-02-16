"No one talks about cricket, they are my well-wishers" - Ravindra Jadeja on his off-time at his farmhouse

Every cricketer goes through a lot of pressure on the field and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is no different. The expectations of the fans, the quality of the opposition, etc. are a number of factors that might play a role in mentally draining any cricketer.

Jadeja's love for his horses is known to many and he accepts that he loves going to his farmhouse in his off-time to spend time with his horses and other people who look after the farm. He believes it helps him switch off from the game for some time and freshen himself up.

Speaking to The Indian Express, here's what Ravindra Jadeja had to say about his off-time:

“Time at my farmhouse is precious. Whatever happens to me on the cricket field, all the pressure, all thinking, all that high-intensity atmosphere … it’s a break from all that. I get relaxed there. I meet those who take care of the farm. I spend time with my horses.

"No one talks about cricket, they are my well-wishers. I come to know that there is life outside cricket too.”

Ravindra Jadeja on his father's advice

Ravindra Jadeja always loved playing cricket, but he wasn't sure whether he would pursue it seriously or even aim to play for India one day. It all changed when he lost his mother and he had to mature quickly. Jadeja's father had given him a valuable piece of advice that the southpaw still follows.

Here's what the advice was according to Ravindra Jadeja:

“When I started playing cricket, my father gave me very important advice. At that point, I didn’t even know that I will be playing cricket seriously, forget playing for the country. He told me, ‘It’s your performance on the ground that matters.'

"If I perform on the field, I wouldn’t have to do anything (to appease anybody), the rest will automatically flow."

Jadeja is just one scalp away from completing a staggering milestone of 250 Test wickets.

