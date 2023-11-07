"No one was trying to cheat or take unfair advantage" - Aakash Chopra on Angelo Mathews' timed-out dismissal in SL vs BAN 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Angelo Mathews wasn't trying to take an unfair advantage when he was ruled 'timed out' in Sri Lanka's 2023 World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

Mathews was dismissed without facing a delivery as the Lankan Lions set the Bangla Tigers a 280-run target in Delhi on Monday. Bangladesh won the game with three wickets and 8.5 overs to spare to leapfrog Sri Lanka in the standings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Mathews' dismissal was slightly different from the much-debated run-out while backing up too early.

"Was it ethically and morally correct? I remember, I think it was Afghanistan's game against Bangladesh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman forgot his abdominal guard, they didn't make a timed-out appeal then, but they did it for Angelo Mathews. So it seemed slightly different, don't know why," he explained.

"The more important thing is should it be done? I always believe that if something is right as per law, how can it be ethically incorrect? I always say that when there is talk about the run-out at the non-striker's end, but no one was trying to cheat or take unfair advantage here," the former India opener added.

Mathews seemed to have reached the crease before the two minutes allowed for a new batter to get ready to face a delivery had elapsed. However, he broke his helmet's strap while trying to tighten it and asked for a replacement. He was given 'timed out' when Shakib Al Hasan appealed for the same.

"No one would have said anything to him" - Aakash Chopra on the possibility of Angelo Mathews wasting time after facing a delivery

Angelo Mathews couldn't convince the umpires to reverse their decision. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that no one could have appealed or complained had the strap gotten broken after Angelo Mathews had faced a delivery.

"The only thing was that there was a slight delay. If the delay is because of carelessness, then it's absolutely wrong, I totally agree. However, if he had played that ball and then his helmet had broken, he could have changed his pads as well, no one would have said anything to him," he said.

The reputed commentator reckons the umpires could have convinced Shakib Al Hasan to take back his appeal.

"We didn't give him a 15-second allowance but we are ready to give him 10 mins if he had played a ball, and there wouldn't have been any penalty. So it is slightly problematic. I feel the umpires could have probably stepped in and told Shakib that what he was doing was wrong but no one said and no one heard," he elaborated.

Mathews avenged his dismissal by getting rid of Shakib during Bangladesh's innings. However, it came a little too late as the southpaw had already scored a match-winning 65-ball 82 by then.

Poll : Was Shakib Al Hasan right in not taking back his timed-out appeal? Yes No 0 votes