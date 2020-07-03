No reason to doubt the integrity of 2011 World Cup Final, states ICC ACU Head

ICC confirmed that there was no evidence to warrant an investigation into the 2011 World Cup Final.

ICC also said that no letter was sent to them by Sri Lankan sports minister regarding investigation.

ICC confirmed that there was no evidence that needed an investigation into the 2011 World Cup Final.

The ICC declared that there was no reason to doubt the outcome of the 2011 World Cup final after no strong evidence was found to support the claim that the final was fixed by some parties in Sri Lanka.

Former Sri Lankan sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had claimed that the final was fixed and had requested an investigation into the same. But Sri Lankan police also called off the probe after it was found out that there was no evidence to warrant an investigation.

"We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011. The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011. At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," ICC's Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement.

Former Sri Lankan skippers Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene and Arvinda D' Silva were interrogated by the Sri Lankan police and their statements were recorded.

Former Sri Lankan sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage also claimed that a letter was sent to the ICC regarding the fixing of the final and requesting for an investigation but the ICC clearly stated that they had not received any such letter.

ICC has zero-tolerance policy on fixing

Marshall further spoke about how tough the ICC was when it came to catching hold of those involved in match fixing and thus made it very clear that match-fixing charges would be taken seriously if anyone was found guilty.

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation. We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position. If anyone has any evidence that this match or any other has been subject to match-fixing, we would urge them to get in contact with the ICC Integrity team," Marshall concluded.