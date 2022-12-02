"No reason why India couldn't come to Pakistan and Pakistan go to India" - Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes India and Pakistan should agree to play one another more often. The former opener feels political interference in India is a massive hurdle to the two nations facing each other on the pitch.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured their neighboring nation back in 2012-13. Pakistan last visited India during the 2016 T20 World Cup, while India haven't been to the sub-continent country since 2008.

Speaking to the BBC Test Match Special, Raja stated that Pakistan is willing to arrange these matches but has failed due to political interference from the opposite side. He said:

"Both boards need to come to terms whether we want to play each other or not. Pakistan is willing but they quote political interference. You can't work when there is political interference. They quote the government doesn't allow it, so that kills the debate. There is no reason why India couldn't come to Pakistan and Pakistan go to India."

While Pakistan is scheduled to host next year's Asia Cup, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has declared that India will not participate in the competition. In response, Pakistan has asserted that they will pull out of the 2023 50-over World Cup in India.

"Why give it to us in the first place and then make all those statements that India will not travel" - Ramiz Raja

The 60-year-old also reflected that it would be unjust to rob Pakistan of hosting the Asia Cup. Raja also called for the ICC to intervene, adding:

"Why give it [the Asia Cup] to us in the first place and then make all those statements that India will not travel? India cannot come because the government will not allow them because that has been the stated position but to take the Asia Cup away from us is just not right."

"The neutral cricket boards that have held important positions, when they keep quiet it frustrates me completely. The International Cricket Council has to think out of the box and work better."

It remains to be seen whether Pakistan will get to host the Asia Cup next year.

