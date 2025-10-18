No Sachin Tendulkar as CSK star picks his combined India-Australia-England ODI XI ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI

Australia pacer Nathan Ellis has overlooked legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar in his combined ODI playing XI, which includes India, England, and his national team. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) chose Ex-India captain Rohit Sharma to open the innings alongside former Aussie swashbuckling opener David Warner. Tendulkar’s absence came even as he remains the leading run-getter with 18,426 runs in ODIs. During his illustrious career, the Master Blaster amassed 1,809 runs in 20 ODIs Down Under, comprising six tons.

Ellis picked modern-day run-machine Virat Kohli to stick to his natural No. 3 role and shuffled legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting to No. 4. Former England World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan remained the only English player in the XI, slotted at No. 6.

The medium pacer included his Super Kings franchise icon and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni at No. 7. He combined it with Michael Bevan at No. 5, who had one of the best averages in the 50-over format.

Ellis further included ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and legendary spinner Anil Kumble at No. 10 and 11. He, however, ignored Glenn McGrath for Brett Lee. Meanwhile, spin legend Shane Warne also made it to his XI.

Nathan Ellis’ combined India-England-Australia playing XI (via Fox Cricket): David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Michael Bevan, Eoin Morgan, MS Dhoni, Brett Lee, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah remain the only two active players from the list. Bumrah, in particular, has been rested for the ODI series.

Nathan Ellis is likely to play in the series opener against India

Nathan Ellis is likely to play the first ODI against India, scheduled to be played in Perth on Saturday, October 19. The medium pacer could pair with big guns Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

The New South Wales bowler has bagged 17 wickets in his 15 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.43. He returned with figures of 2/13 and 2/49 in his two outings against the Men in Blue in 2023 and 2025. Ellis will also be looking to bounce strongly after managing just two wickets in a three-match series against South Africa in August.

