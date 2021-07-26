No social media, no long hair: Bengal U23 coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla sets strict rules for players

Bengal U23 coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla has put in place strict rules for players who will be training under him. The young cricketers have been instructed to stay away from social media and those with long hair will need to chop it off.

The fitness camp for the Bengal U23 players began with 60 cricketers under Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s mentorship on Monday. The training session of the budding Bengal cricketers lasted for over four hours. The Indian Express confirmed Laxmi Ratan Shukla as saying about the strict regimen:

“I have told the boys not to post anything on social media. They have to maintain decorum and discipline. Those with long hair will need to pay a visit to the saloons immediately. Thirdly they will have to learn Bengali for team bonding.”

Laxmi Ratan Shukla said, as per a statement released by CAB, that improvement for Bengal Cricket means progress for the Bengal players. He was quoted as saying in the statement:

“The supply line from junior to senior team is very important and that’s why I have chosen to work with the junior cricketers. I want to see more cricketers coming up from the districts for both boys and girls. CAB is very serious about the district games as well as the club games and the association is doing everything they can for the progress. Now we have to recognize the talents from the districts, keep our eyes open for young talents from every corner of the state.”

Former India international and erstwhile Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla - who is now the coach of Bengal U-23 team - took charge of the new role as the team began its fitness camp on Monday.



If players make efforts, result will follow: Laxmi Ratan Shukla

According to the former cricketer, he doesn’t see himself as the coach but a helper of players. Asked about his mantra for success, Laxmi Ratan Shukla replied that it is all about making efforts and giving one’s best. He elaborated:

“Even when I used to play I never believed in the process much. I have seen Sourav Ganguly play and never felt like he had any kind of fixed process. You must have planning in your head but planning can’t get you a hundred or help you take five wickets. What’s important is effort and I will make sure during the sessions that the players are giving efforts, the result will follow. I am not a coach, I am guide, a helper who is here to help the players and to see more Bengal players in the national team is a wish I have as a cricketer.”

Laxmi Ratan Shukla joined Trinamool Congress in 2016 and was a minister of state, youth affairs and sports before quitting his post in January this year.

He represented India in three ODIs in 1999 but failed to make any impact and was discarded thereafter.

