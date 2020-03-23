Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) give coronavirus insurance cover to cricketers and officials

Women players representing Bengal and ex-cricketers who played for the Bengal senior men’s team are also included.

Recently CAB secretary Debabrata Das had informed that the CAB employees will be working from home due to the pandemic.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has assured that its players and officials will be covered through their insurance policies in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports from the Sportstar, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya informed that CAB's insurance policies will cover hospital expenses for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments

Dalmiya further stated that all women players representing Bengal as well as the ex-cricketers who played for the Bengal senior men’s team will also be included

“We are with our players, scorers and umpires as the world is witnessing COVID-19 outbreak. Our insurance policies cover hospital expenses for over 3200 individuals including cricketers who are playing first and second division tournaments."

"It would also cover women players playing for Bengal and ex-cricketers who represented Bengal senior men’s team.”

Recently CAB secretary Debabrata Das had informed that the CAB employees will be working from home due to the deadly virus outbreak that had brought the world to a standstill. England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia were all affected. The Plunket Shield Club cricket and the community cricket in New Zealand, county cricket in England, Pakistan's HBL PSL 2020 and the IPL 2020 have also been affected by the pandemic.