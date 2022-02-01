No spectators allowed for India's ODI series against West Indies

The upcoming ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On Tuesday, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) said the decision was made, considering the "current situation", presumably a reference to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on Kieron Pollard's team in three ODIs, starting on February 6. The first ODI will also be the hosts' 1000th match in the format, marking a historic moment. This will also be the first fixture at the venue since May 2021.

In its statement, the CAG said:

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors. (sic) "

The matches were originally supposed to be played in three separate cities - Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata - before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) limited it to just Ahmedabad to "mitigate biosecurity risks".

1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat.



#INDvsWI #teamindia

The ODI series will be followed by a three-T20I rubber which will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Unlike the ODIs, the T20Is will see 75 percent attendance in the stadium. Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya confirmed obtaining the state government's approval in a recent statement.

He said:

"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium."

The iconic stadium last hosted a match in November 2021 during New Zealand's tour of India.

Full schedule of West Indies tour of India

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

1st ODI - February 6 - 1:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

2nd ODI - February 9 - 1:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

3rd ODI - February 11 - 1:30 pm IST - Ahmedabad

1st T20I - February 16 - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata

2nd T20I - February 16 - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata

3rd T20I - February 16 - 7:30 pm IST - Kolkata

Edited by Samya Majumdar