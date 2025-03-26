New Zealand beat Pakistan comprehensively by eight wickets in the fifth T20I at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday (March 26). As a result, the hosts won the five-match series by a 4-1 margin.

Kiwis captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Pakistan's batting unit failed to click yet again in the series, as they could only score 128/9 in 20 overs. Captain Salman Agha (51) fought valiantly with a half-century but did not get much support from others in the batting unit. New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham stole the show with the ball, picking up five wickets.

Opener Tim Seifert then smashed his way to 97* (38) to power New Zealand to victory in just 10 overs during the chase. Amid the carnage, left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem bowled an economical spell of 2-0-6-2 and proved to be the lone positive for Men in Green during a forgettable outing.

Fans enjoyed Wednesday's T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the posts read:

"No strong PR means no place in the team."

We have to give credit to them, they outplayed us: Pakistan captain Salman Agha after loss vs New Zealand in 5th T20I

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Salman Agha gave credit to New Zealand, conceding that his side were outplayed. Reflecting on the series loss, Agha Salman said:

"They were outstanding. We have to give credit to them, they outplayed us. But we need to take positives and move forward. The way Hasan batted in Auckland, the way Sufiyan bowled today. We will keep on backing them."

Salman added:

"They are young players, they will gain experience and come good eventually. Personally, I have done alright but it doesn't feel great when you lose the series. Completely different team in ODIs. It is going to be a good series."

The three-match ODI series between the two teams will commence at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday (March 29).

